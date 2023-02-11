HamberMenu
Girl found blind in one eye, six other kids of govt-run home diagnosed with blurred vision

February 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Eye tests being performed on children during a screening camp organised by LV Prasad Eye Hospital, CWC and Indian Red Cross Society in Vijayawada on Saturday. 

Eye tests being performed on children during a screening camp organised by LV Prasad Eye Hospital, CWC and Indian Red Cross Society in Vijayawada on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A girl was found to be blind in one eye and six other children of the government-run Bala Sadan here were diagnosed with blurred vision during an eye camp for orphans and poor children on Saturday.

The camps were jointly organised by LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), and tests were conducted at Bala Sadan, SKCV Trust and for those staying at Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan in Vijayawada, said CWC Member Chandragiri Radha Kumari.

The girl and and the six other children were referred to hospital for further treatment, said IRCS NTR District Coordinator Sivaiah.

“Some students have been complaining of blurred vision for the past few days. We will arrange spectacles for them and provide necessary treatment,” said Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) NTR District Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi.

The PD has directed Superintendent of Government Home for Girls Jyothsna to arrange for medical check up for all inmates of the home.

“Orphans, semi-orphans and poor students are referred to Bala Sadan, SKCV Trust and Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan after a social audit by Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICPS) of WD&CW Department. CWC is monitoring the health of the children regularly,” Ms. Radha Kumari, who is also the former secretary of Bezawada Bar Association.

