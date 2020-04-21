Girl ‘ends life’ over fight for mobile phone

A 15-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after a spat with her brother over a mobile phone, at Bheemili on Tuesday.

Inspector of Bheemili police station Srinivasa Rao said that the girl, a Class X student, and her brother were alone at home when they began quarrelling over a mobile phone. In a fit of rage, the girl reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police registered a case.

Those having suicidal thoughts can call 100 for counselling.