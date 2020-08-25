Girl drowns during idol immersion, 3 saved

Four children aged between 12 and 18 years got trapped in slush in a deep pit in a natural stream in RDT Colony in Tadipatri town on Monday afternoon and three of them were saved by an alert painter from Uttar Pradesh Waseem.
A 12-year-old girl, Sireesha, who along with another Meghana, had gone first to immerse a Ganesh idol on Monday afternoon, could not be saved and her body was retrieved after two hours.
Tadipatri Rural circle inspector Devendra Kumar said after the girls went inside, three boys - Areef, Subhani and Mehboob Basha - also entered the water on hearing their cries for help. Four of them got trapped in the slush at a place where it was very deep. Waseem immediately jumped into the water and saved Meghana, Areef and Mehboob Basha.
Another youth Shaik Alam also went in and searched for Sireesha and brought out her body two hours later.
Both of them were felicitated and rewarded by Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu.
