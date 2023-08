August 14, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

An 11-year-old girl Y.S.D. Lavanya consumed acid, mistaking it for water in the dark during a power cut in her house, at Narsapuram village under Korukonda police limits in East Godavari district on Sunday. Korukonda police said that the girl was taken to the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram for treatment and was out of danger.