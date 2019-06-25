Girl dies, boy survives as they slip into borewell

A three-year-old girl died, while a four-year-old boy was rescued from a newly dug borewell at Uttukuru Peddapalem village in SPSR Nellore district on Monday.

Within hours of their slipping into it, revenue and police officials rescued four-year-old Gopiraj by digging a pit parallel to it, much to the relief of parents and relatives, police said.

However, the girl, Mokshita from Chirala in Prakasam district, who was on a visit to her relative’s house, was taken out in an unconscious state later and was rushed to a hospital in Kovur by an 108 ambulance. But she died on the way, plunging the village into a pall of gloom.

YSR Congress Party MLA from Kovur Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who attended a function nearby, rushed to the spot and coordinated the rescue operation by swiftly pressing into service an earthmover and medical team. He promised to arrange for compensation to the bereaved family.

The accident occurred when the unsuspecting children were playing close to the borewell along with their friends in the evening.