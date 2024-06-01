GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl Child Development Officers told to ensure 100% enrolment in KGBVs

GSDOs should focus on development programmes and the academic action plan designed for the new academic year, says Samagra Shiksha wing official

Published - June 01, 2024 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

State Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha wing, B. Srinivas Rao, urged the Girl Child Development Officers (GCDOs) to dedicatedly promote girl child education and ensure 100% enrolment in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the new academic year 2024-25.

Speaking at a meeting held here on Saturday, to review the initiatives launched as part of the World Bank-backed programme ‘Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation’ (SALT), Mr. Rao said that the GSDOs should focus on development programmes and the academic action plan designed for the new academic year. He further stated that action would be taken against principals who do not conduct the classes as per the academic calendar given to them.

Teachers’ training

In a statement released on Saturday, Mr. Rao invited teachers, who are interested in undergoing training as State resource persons for the ‘Career Education Programme’ in schools, to register their names with the department. The programme has been launched in State-run schools under the auspices of the University of Melbourne, Rotary and Indian Career Education and Development Council.

Mr. Rao said a total of 50 teachers would be selected, two each from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, and given training for two days in Vijayawada, and these teachers will then impart training to district-level teachers.

He said interested teachers could register by 5 p.m. on June 3 on the Google Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM6jB1CllnhrJKCVV5m2BNFxVuckXMYa2OsA1Il-mr7bK55A/viewform.

KGBV secretary D. Madhusudhan Rao, joint secretary N. Geetha, Deputy Director S.D.V. Ramana and others were present.

Related Topics

education / Andhra Pradesh

