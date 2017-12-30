Andhra Pradesh

Girl attacked by stepfather

A class X girl was allegedly attacked by her stepfather with a knife in Jambupatnam village of Korukonda mandal in East Godavari on Friday.

The man allegedly tried to slit her throat and she escaped from him. However, she suffered knife injuries on her hands and stomach.

She was immediately shifted to Rajamahendravaram government hospital where doctors declared her out of danger. Police arrested the stepfather.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:42:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/girl-attacked-by-stepfather/article22328764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY