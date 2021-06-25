Girl assault case: efforts on to trace main accused

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2021 23:34 IST

Police suspect involvement of more than two persons

The Guntur Urban district police and the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate personnel investigating the alleged sexual assault case reported from the Seetanagaram Pushkar Ghat on the Krishna riverbank on June 19, are making efforts to find out the prime accused in the case.

They reportedly paraded some suspects before the victim on Friday. Investigation officers suspect that more than two persons are involved in the crime.

“The abandoned place at the Pushkar Ghat is regularly frequented by ganja peddlers, blade batch offenders and rowdy-sheeters. Many gangs from Krishna and Guntur districts often resort to illegal activities there. There could be more than two accused at the scene of offence and abetted the crime,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

A gang allegedly accosted the couple on Saturday night and threatened them with blades and pocket knives. They allegedly thrashed the boy and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

“Rowdy-sheeters, ganja and blade batch gangs move on the tracks between Vijayawada railway station and KC Canal junction. They attack the passengers when trains slow down and rob them of valuables. Later, they consume liquor and ganja on the Krishna riverbank at Seetanagaram,” said a resident.

Caution boards put up

Meanwhile, the Tadepalli municipality and the Guntur Urban police have put up signboards cautioning the people not to move in abandoned areas on the riverbank. They have appealed to the women to install Disha App on their cellphones and alert the police in case of emergency.