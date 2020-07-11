Andhra Pradesh

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted

An eight year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy under Sarpavaram police limits in East Godavari district.

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector R. Govinda Raju said though the incident occurred on July 7, the girl’s parents lodged a written complaint on Saturday.

Mr. Raju said a case under the Disha Act had been registered in the Kakinada Disha police station and investigation is on.

