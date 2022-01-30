Girl accuses neighbour of harassing her in suicide note

VIJAYAWADA

30 January 2022 22:36 IST

The minor girl, who reportedly jumped to death from an apartment in Bhavanipuram in the city, allegedly mentioned the name of the her neighbour, a real estate businessman, accusing him of harassing her.

The 14-year-old girl reportedly leaped from the fifth floor of an apartment at Kummaripalem under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Saturday. The victim, in a notebook reportedly mentioned the name of the accused and narrated how the ‘uncle’ had sexually harassed and tortured her.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the Bhavanipuram police recovered the suicide note purportedly written by the ninth standard girl. “The accused tormented the girl severely. We are trying to collect more evidence in the case,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said the police registered a case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) IPC, 306 (abetment to suicide) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said on Sunday.