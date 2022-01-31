Girijan Cooperative Corporation hikes coffee procurement price

The decision was taken as the price was lower than open market rate, says chairperson

The Coffee Apex Committee of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), at its meeting here on Monday, decided to increase the procurement price being given to coffee farmers of the Agency areas.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting held under the auspices of GCC Chairperson Shoba Swathirani. The price of parchment coffee was increased from ₹180 to ₹260, a kg, and the ‘cherry’ variety of coffee was increased from ₹75 to ₹110 a kg.

Araku coffee has already gained recognition in the international market. The coffee farmers of Araku and Paderu are supplying 10,000 Metric Tonnes of coffee to the GCC. “The feedback taken from the farmers, MLAs and others made us realise that the GCC procurement price was lower than the open market rate. GCC is meant for tribal welfare and hence we convened the emergency meeting and decided to increase the procurement price,” Ms. Swathirani said.

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna, GCC MD and TRICOR MD were among those who attended the meeting held in virtual mode in view of the pandemic situation.