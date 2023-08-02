HamberMenu
Giri pradakshina conducted at Kanaka Durga temple

August 02, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Actor Sai Dharam Tej and director Samuthirakani visiting the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam conducted ‘Giri pradakshina’, circumambulation of Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, here on Tuesday. The giri pradakshina is conducted for the well-being of people and world peace, said temple priests.

The Kanaka Durga temple priests performed special prayers and rituals in front of the Prachara ratham of Kanaka Durga temple amidst chanting of hymns from Vedas. The devotees enroute offered prayers to processional deities seated on the chariot. They offered coconuts, fruits and flowers to the deities. It is said that performing giri pradakshina around the Indrakeeladri on pournami, a full moon day, would fulfil the wishes of the devotees.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endoments) Kottu Satyanarayana and his family members took part in the giri pradakshina. Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba, Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu and others were present.

Movie team visits temple

Meanwhile, actor Sai Dharam Tej along with the team of his recently released movie Bro visited the temple on Tuesday. Actor-director Samuthirakani accompanied Sai Dharam Tej. Deputy EO P. Guru Prasad presented them prasadam and sesha vastra, while the vedic scholars blessed them. 

