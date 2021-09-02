GIMSR to host psychiatry conference

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 September 2021 01:08 IST

The psychiatry department of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) will be hosting the Indian Psychiatric Society AP State Branch’s 41st Annual Conference from September 4 to 5.

Organising secretary Dr. Nukala Srikrishna and joint organising secretary Dr. S. Srinivas announced this here on Wednesday. Dr. Srikrishna said that medical experts will focus on the theme of ‘Changing Face of Psychiatry in Modern Times’ and the participants will get six CME credit hours awarded by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.

Advertising

Advertising

The conference will cover a wide range of topics of clinical relevance to modern psychiatry like mental health needs of children, emerging treatment options to treat depression, neuromodulation in psychiatry with recent updates, psychopathology in digital era, challenges in managing young psychotic patients and evolution of autoimmune psychosis.