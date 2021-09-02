Andhra Pradesh

GIMSR to host psychiatry conference

The psychiatry department of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) will be hosting the Indian Psychiatric Society AP State Branch’s 41st Annual Conference from September 4 to 5.

Organising secretary Dr. Nukala Srikrishna and joint organising secretary Dr. S. Srinivas announced this here on Wednesday. Dr. Srikrishna said that medical experts will focus on the theme of ‘Changing Face of Psychiatry in Modern Times’ and the participants will get six CME credit hours awarded by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics of clinical relevance to modern psychiatry like mental health needs of children, emerging treatment options to treat depression, neuromodulation in psychiatry with recent updates, psychopathology in digital era, challenges in managing young psychotic patients and evolution of autoimmune psychosis.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 1:08:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gimsr-to-host-psychiatry-conference/article36239435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY