GIM online test for PG, UG programmes on January 25

GITAM Institute of Management (GIM), GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam, is conducting all India Admission Test on January 25 to UG, PG management programmes, said Institute Director Y. Gowtham Rao.

Mr. Gowtham Rao said that GIM is offering Post Graduate Courses (Two-Year) MBA with specialisations ranging from Marketing, Finance, Systems, Operations, exclusive programmes like MBA (HRM), MBA (International Business), MBA (International Banking and Finance) and a few others. Under Graduate courses (Three-Year) include BBA with Entrepreneurial Orientation,

BBA (Management Accounting) with CIMA, UK, B.Com (Honours) with ACCA, and a few others.

He said that candidates seeking admission to both PG and UG courses shall need to qualify in GIM online test.

“GIM facilitates online and offline application and payment process for its admissions and the same shall be downloadable from www.gim.gitam.edu and the last date to submit the application is January 18, 2020,” he said.

He also said that the eligibility criteria for PG and UG courses can be checked on website.