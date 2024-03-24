ADVERTISEMENT

Gidugu Rudra Raju slams Centre for ‘freezing’ Congress bank accounts

March 24, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CWC member urged people of Andhra Pradesh to help Congress win seats in the Assembly and Parliament and make its voice effectively heard at the policy-making levels

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Gidugu Rudra Raju, Congress Working Committee member, says that post-Independence, the worst phase that the people of this country have seen is under the BJP rule. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudra Raju on March 23 (Saturday) slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for “freezing the bank accounts of the Congress party” ahead of the general elections.

In a statement on March 23 (Saturday), the former AP Congress president said clearly the intention was to create financial hurdles for the party during election time. He alleged that post-Independence, the worst phase that the people of this country have seen is under the BJP rule.

He said the Congress had played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle and had led the country towards progress. Accusing the BJP of misusing Central agencies like the IT, ED, and CBI to harass Opposition leaders and further its own political ambitions, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to win the elections without any opposition to his party, hence the “freezing of the Congress accounts.”

The CWC leader alleged that development had taken a back seat in the last 10 years under the BJP rule and said the gap between the rich and poor had increased due to the ruling dispensation’s pro-rich policies.

Mr. Rudra Raju said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been relentlessly fighting for social issues crippling the country, and there had been overwhelming public support for his yatras that focussed on people’s issues.

Asserting that only Congress in power at the Centre could ensure justice to all sections, he said people in the State should also support the Congress to help the party win seats in the Assembly and Parliament and make its voice effectively heard at the policy-making levels.

