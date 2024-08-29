Gidugu, Dhyan Chand remembered

On the occasion of Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day) and National Sports Day, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan on Friday underscored the significance of preserving the mother tongue for the survival of human civilisation.

The Collector paid tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy and Major Dhyan Chand at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He highlighted the importance of recognising the Telugu language, calling for the need to cherish Telugu as one would respect his mother.

Mr. Chetan urged the students to draw inspiration from the achievements of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy and Major Dhyan Chand and strive for excellence in their chosen fields. He spoke about the life and times of the two stalwarts in language and sports revolution.

The District Collector also sought the students to participate in various competitions related to sports, saying that the field would contribute to their leadership and teamwork qualities.