Ghee adulteration row: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy welcomes constitution of SIT by Supreme Court

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has welcomed the five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court of India to investigate the alleged adulteration of ghee used in making the Tirumala laddu prasadams.

Speaking on his arrival in Tirupati on October 4 (Friday) for participating in the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said the government strongly believed that the SIT would unearth facts pertaining to the alleged use of adulterated ghee. The issue had assumed significance as it involved the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the world.

With the new SIT, comprising two officials each from the State and the CBI and one expert from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), he said the inclusion of a wider range of experts from relevant fields would enhance the scope of the probe and help get a larger perspective.

“The court has not found fault with the SIT formed by the State, but has only suggested measures to widen its scope. Similarly, the Supreme Court has never found fault with the State government, but only faulted the erstwhile TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy,” the Minister observed.

Similarly, he wondered why Mr. Subba Reddy had gone to the Supreme Court seeking a halt to the vigilance inquiry on the alleged irregularities in the TTD during his tenure.

“If he (Mr. Subba Reddy) is clean, he should not have knocked on the door of the Supreme Court to halt the probe,” Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy noted, maintaining that the tender procedures had been altered during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

“We are moving ahead with the firm resolution to restore Tirumala’s sanctity and assuage the sentiments of the Hindus that have been deeply hurt by such violations,” the Minister said.

Later, speaking in Tirumala, he expressed confidence that the court-ordered SIT would bring the truth to light and address the concerns of millions of devotees. He also affirmed to share all the relevant information and evidences with the SIT.

In a blistering attack, he alleged the tenure of Mr. Subba Reddy was marked by several irregularities, including decline in the quality of ‘annaprasadam’ and laddu, and entering into dark agreements (by manipulating the tender norms) in the procurement of ghee and other engineering works.

Truth will prevail: Anitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha, while welcoming the constitution of SIT, told the media in Anakapalli that it was a good sign, and hoped that truth would prevail. She wondered why Mr. Subba Reddy was afraid of the vigilance inquiry into the issue. Ms. Anitha also dared the YSRCP leaders to come for a debate over the development initiatives in the 100 days of NDA government.