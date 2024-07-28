GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ghatam Vidwan AK Palanivel honoured at Sri Thyagaraja music festival in Tirupati

Jalatharangam artiste N. Somayajulu presented with lifetime achievement award

Published - July 28, 2024 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Ghatam artiste Haridwaramangalam A.K. Palanivel being conferred with the title ‘Sapthagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani’ as part of the ongoing Sri Tyagaraja music festival in Tirupati on Sunday. Former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy and National Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy are seen.

Renowned Ghatam exponent Haridwaramangalam A.K. Palanivel was conferred with the honorary title ‘Sapthagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani’ title as part of the ongoing 80th annual Sri Thyagaraja Festival of Music and Dance here on Sunday.

Festival committee chairman and former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy presented the award along with National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy and TTD’s Annamacharya Project Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma.

Similarly, Jalatharangam artiste N. Somayajulu was presented with the lifetime achievement award. Several renowned artistes have performed during the week-long festival, while the event has also provided a platform for the upcoming artistes to showcase their talent.

The music festival started on July 25 and will come to a grand close on Monday.

