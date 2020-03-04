Ghat road works resume at Kondaveedu Fort

Developmental works atop Kondaveedu Fort resumed on Tuesday with the Roads and Buildings Department taking up laying of final stretch of ghat road extending to a length of 0.75 km at a cost of ₹11.8 crore.

The ghat road will lead directly to the temples and guest houses atop the hill. Further, a road extending to 2.5 km would also be laid on the fort. The Forest Department has erected seven view points atop the fort and endowments department has restored an ancient temple of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at a cost of ₹46 lakh.

The Forest Department has also made an estimate of ₹5 crore for setting up toilets, park, parking slot and ponds.

The decision comes after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, MLA of Chilakaluripet Vidadala Rajini and Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar held meetings at Secretariat to review development, which had come to a standstill in recent times.

Expressing his gratitude, Kondaveedu Fort development convener Kalli Siva Reddy said that with this, the fort would become a popular tourist destination as people can drive straight up to the hill.