ADVERTISEMENT

Ghat road leading to Kanaka Durga temple shut due to incessant rains

Published - July 20, 2024 10:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Irrigation officials release about 5,000 cusecs from Prakasam barrage, flood may rise further, says barrage engineers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Sri Durga Malleswara Devasthanam authorities, as part of precautionary measures, closed the ghat road atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Endowments Department officials closed the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam on Saturday, due to incessant rains, and diverted the devotees towards the lift way at Brahmana Veedhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since a landslip occurred earlier on the ghat road we have closed the way. To prevent boulders rolling down the hill, an iron mesh has been arranged,” said an officer of the devastanam.

The temple authorities arranged barricades and caution boards along the ghat road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came from Eluru to have darshan of the deity during the ongoing Sakambari Utsavams. As the ghat road was closed we came through the lift. Due to closure of the ghat road, the rush was less on the second day of the Sakambari Utsavams,” said K. Usha, a devotee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Irrigation authorities released 5,800 cusecs of water from the Prakasam barrage on Saturday. An alert has been sounded at the downstream of the barrage.

“The inflows into Krishna river was about 7,000 cusecs. We have released 1,300 cusecs into canals, and the prediction was rising,” said Prakasam Barrage engineer, V. Dinesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US