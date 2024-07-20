GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ghat road leading to Kanaka Durga temple shut due to incessant rains

Irrigation officials release about 5,000 cusecs from Prakasam barrage, flood may rise further, says barrage engineers

Published - July 20, 2024 10:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Sri Durga Malleswara Devasthanam authorities, as part of precautionary measures, closed the ghat road atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Sri Durga Malleswara Devasthanam authorities, as part of precautionary measures, closed the ghat road atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Endowments Department officials closed the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam on Saturday, due to incessant rains, and diverted the devotees towards the lift way at Brahmana Veedhi.

“Since a landslip occurred earlier on the ghat road we have closed the way. To prevent boulders rolling down the hill, an iron mesh has been arranged,” said an officer of the devastanam.

The temple authorities arranged barricades and caution boards along the ghat road.

“We came from Eluru to have darshan of the deity during the ongoing Sakambari Utsavams. As the ghat road was closed we came through the lift. Due to closure of the ghat road, the rush was less on the second day of the Sakambari Utsavams,” said K. Usha, a devotee.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation authorities released 5,800 cusecs of water from the Prakasam barrage on Saturday. An alert has been sounded at the downstream of the barrage.

“The inflows into Krishna river was about 7,000 cusecs. We have released 1,300 cusecs into canals, and the prediction was rising,” said Prakasam Barrage engineer, V. Dinesh.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains

