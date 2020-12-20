GGH to be upgraded into super speciality hospital

ONGOLE

20 December 2020 03:17 IST

Minister inaugurates 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday said that the medical infrastructure in the State would be given a facelift to provide better health services to people.

Inaugurating the upgraded Mother and Child Hospital here into a 50-bed hospital, he commended the health professionals for effectively handling the health situation in the district.

The Government General Hospital, the nodal medical centre to treat COVID-19 patients, would be developed into a super-speciality hospital, he said during the review meeting of the Hospital Development Committee with District Collector Pola Bhaskar and other medical officers.

The GGH(formerly Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences), brainchild of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had improved immensetly over years, he noted.

Referring to recent clashes among two groups of fishermen near Chirala over fishing, he said talks would be held soon at the behest of State Home Minister M. Sucharita and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana to resolve all issues amicably.

The Collector said the GGH had been brought under the ambit of e-hospital digital platform to provide improved services to patients. The hospital had gone paperless and now case history of each and every patient could be accessed in no time at the click of mouse to provide best treatment to them, he said.