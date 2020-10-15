GGH, RDT to be denotified as COVID-19 hospitals

ANANTAPUR

15 October 2020 00:53 IST

With decrease in virus cases, they can treat persons of other ailments: MLA

The district administration on Wednesday decided to convert the Government General Hospital and RDT Bathalapalli Hospital into non-COVID ones in a phased manner following a request made by Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy to the District Collector to denotify the GGH as a District COVID Hospital so that more number of patients with other ailments could be treated.

The number of persons testing positive for coronavirus has been coming down for some time, and only 1,871 patients are getting tretament in the 12 designated hospitals as on Wednesday. The GGH is the only government referral hospital in the district and several other services were hit due to accommodation provided to the COVID-19 patients, the MLA pointed out.

Super Speciality Block of the GGH currently has 300 beds and the Cancer Care Centre another 200, which can be enhanced and the GGH can be dedicated to patients of other ailments, he opined.

Caseload

As of Wednesday, the district was in third place in the State in the cumulative number of coronavirus cases at 61,610, behind Chittoor at 71,725 and West Godavari which has 76,759 cases. With two deaths recorded till 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the cumulative fatalities were at 532 and the district stood in the fourth spot behind Prakasam (543),Guntur 570, Chittoor 718 and East Godavari 576.

Kurnool district, which had one of the highest numbers of infections in the State, now has 1,322 persons getting treatment. The tally rose to 58,433 with 104 cases reported on Wednesday. The toll in the district is 479.