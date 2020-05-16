Andhra Pradesh

GGH made part of global effort to find treatment for COVID-19

The Government General Hospital in Vijayawada

The Government General Hospital in Vijayawada  

‘It has been selected for WHO sponsored Solidarity Clinical Trials’

The Dr. NTR Government General Hospital is now part of a global effort to find an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The Vijayawada GGH has been selected as the hospital in Andhra Pradesh for the World Health Organisation (WHO) sponsored ‘Solidarity Clinical Trials’. These clinical trials are an international effort to find the best treatment for COVID-19.

The GGH and the Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) chairman T.V. Narayana Rao told The Hindu that as part of the Solidarity Trials, four treatment options would be compared to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19.

By enrolling patients in multiple countries the Solidarity Trials aim at quickly discovering whether any of the drugs were able to slow down the progression of the disease or improve the survival rate of patients. Other drugs besides the four specified could be added based on emerging evidence, Dr. Narayana Rao said.

Criteria

Explaining the criteria for selection of hospital for the WHO-sponsored trials, Dr. Narayana Rao said that one hospital was selected in each State. The number of cases and admissions each day, presence of a COVID hospital, an Institutional Ethics Committee and established clinical trial unit, were taken into consideration, he explained.

While stating the global effort to find an effective treatment for the viral disease, WHO cautioned against physicians and medical associations recommending or administering these unproven treatments to patients with COVID-19 or people self-medicating with them. The organisation said that it was concerned by reports of individuals self-medicating with chloroquine and causing themselves serious harm.

The WHO, in association with ICMR, would closely monitor the trials and analyse the results.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:30:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ggh-made-part-of-global-effort-to-find-treatment-for-covid-19/article31603492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY