GGH duty doctor faces allegations of collecting ₹22 lakh from black fungus patient

Patient’s husband to lodge police complaint; Departmental inquiry under way.

A duty doctor in the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, had allegedly duped a black fungus patient’s husband to a tune of ₹22 lakh in the guise of providing ‘Lyophilized Amphotericin B’.

The patient Pottem Vijayalakshmi of Kadapa was admitted to GGH on May 29 and was treated for black fungus till June 17 until she moved out as the condition deteriorated. She later died on July 7. The incident came to light recently after a complaint with all bank deposit transactions to the doctor’s account was lodged with the GGH superintendent by the patient’s husband Pottem Raghukulesa Saran, a retired government junior lecturer.

Mr. Raghukulesa alleged that during the treatment in GGH a total of ₹22.8 lakh was paid to duty doctor Thota Vani Supriya who promised them of supply of the anti-fungal injection at ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh each which was allegedly not available in the hospital. The patient’s son P. Anil also sent money via online transfer to the doctor, they allege.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Raghukulesa said that they would soon lodge a police complaint against the duty doctor. “We are still bereaving her (wife) death and certain formalities and rituals are being done. I will complain to the police in Vijayawada in a day or two. I was told by officials that the duty doctor was suspended,” he said.

Mr. Raghukulesa said that instead of accepting her wrongdoing the duty doctor levelled allegations against our bereaved family. “We received legal notices from the duty doctor two weeks ago with false allegations. Police inquiry would reveal all the facts. We have all the proofs of conversation with the doctor,” he said. Mr. Raghukulesa’s son

Meanwhile, Health Department and district officials are conducting an inquiry into the issue. Dr. Vani was not available for comment.