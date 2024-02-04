GGH doctors perform surgery even as patient watches ‘Pokiri’

February 04, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - GUNTUR

The doctors at the Government General Hospital in Guntur performed surgery on a 48-year-old patient while he watched his favourite Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Pokiri’.

GGH Superintendent Kiran Kumar, in a statement on Saturday, said they had performed what was called ‘awake craniotomy’ (awake brain surgery) on the patient named Pandu of Ilapuram village in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district on January 25. The patient was admitted in a critical condition, necessitating neurosurgery, he said. Dr. Kiran Kumar said the patient was doing well now.

