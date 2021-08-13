GGH doctor accused of duping patient’s husband of ₹22 lakh

The amount was allegedly collected to supply injections for treatment of black fungus

A duty doctor in the Government General Hospital here has allegedly duped the husband of a patient suffering from black fungus to the tune of ₹22 lakh in the name of providing ‘Lyophilized Amphotericin B’ injections.

The patient, P. Vijayalakshmi, of Kadapa was admitted to the GGH on May 29. She was treated for black fungus until June 17, after which she moved out as her condition deteriorated. She later died on July 7.

The incident had come to light recently after her husband, Raghukulesa Saran, a retired government junior lecturer, lodged a complaint with the GGH Superintendent with evidence of bank transactions.

Mr. Raghukulesa alleged that ₹22.8 lakh was paid to the duty doctor, Thota Vani Supriya, towards supply of the anti-fungal injection for ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh each. The injections were allegedly not available in the hospital. The patient’s son, Anil, too had sent money via online transfer to the doctor, it was alleged.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Raghukulesa said they would soon lodge a police complaint against the duty doctor.

‘Police complaint soon’

“We are still mourning. I will lodge a complaint with the police in a day or two. The officials have reportedly suspended the doctor,” he said.

Instead of accepting her wrongdoing, the duty doctor had levelled allegations against our family, Mr. Raghukulesa alleged.

“We received legal notice from the duty doctor two weeks ago with false allegations. Police inquiry will reveal all facts. We have the proof of conversation with the doctor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department officials were conducting an inquiry into the issue.

Dr. Vani was not available for comment.