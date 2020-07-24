GGH declared State COVID hospital

GUNTUR

24 July 2020 00:01 IST

The 1,200-bed Government General Hospital has been declared a State COVID hospital. The district administration has also given nod for 12 hospitals in the district to treat COVID-19 patients.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, who convened a review meeting with doctors and health supervisors, asked the GGH administration to take steps to equip the hospital with emergency care equipment and medical facilities.

He said that oxygen backup and ventilator support should be given much priority.

Along with the GGH, the private hospitals which have been given permission to treat COVID-19 patients include Amaravathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Aswini Hospitals, Vedanta Hospitals, Sri Lakshmi Hospitals, Sravani Nursing Home, Kidney Care Centre, and Tulasi Multi Specialty Hospitals.