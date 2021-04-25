GGH almost full with COVID patients

VIJAYAWADA

25 April 2021 00:19 IST

Official denies reports of people dying owing to lack of beds

The Government General Hospital in the city, where only severe cases of COVID infection are being treated, was almost full owing to the increasing number of patients seeking emergency medical help.

The hospital which as of Saturday evening had 596 beds, including 59 ICU beds, 379 beds with oxygen supply and 158 general beds. Of them, only one ICU bed, 90 O2 beds and 0 general beds were available at the time of writing this report.

When contacted District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini said that most of the beds in GGH were occupied. She said there were no reports of people dying outside the hospital owing to lack of beds.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Suhasini said that patients had to dial 104 and based on their condition they would be directed to a particular hospital. “Also, when GGH is full, we are sending patients to Nimra and Pinnamaneni medical colleges,” she said.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitals treating COVID patients increased to 34 in the district. There are a total of 2,355 beds including 1,639 oxygen beds, 716 general beds. Of them only 308 beds were available while 2,047 beds were occupied.

Crematoria inspected

COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth inspected crematoria in Gundala and Krishnalanka on Saturday following reports of bodies getting piled up. He denied the reports and said that normal deaths were also portrayed as COVID deaths.