Getting insurance claims settled for autorickshaws damaged in floods in Andhra Pradesh a tough ride

Tens of auto-rickshaws lined up outside the offices of insurance companies on September 12, Thursday, as the drivers parked their vehicles damaged by floods on the company premises to get their claims settled.

However, they are doubtful if they would receive any help from these companies which say that they have never got claims for amounts more than ₹3,000.

“Most of us do not have comprehensive insurance which covers total damages done to vehicles. We have third-party insurances that only cover damage caused to the other person’s vehicle in the events of accidents,” says D. Srinivasa Rao, an autorickshaw driver and president of Pragatisila Auto Karmika Sangham, affiliated to the IFTU.

He said while there are 27,000 autorickshaws in the city limits, they are yet to arrive on the number of those affected by the floods that devastated areas falling under Circle 2 of the city and YSR Colony. Most of these areas are home to autorickshaw drivers.

“Out of 1,000 members of our union alone, both autorickshaw owners and drivers, 500 have been affected by floods. But, there are many such unions,” he said, adding that the cost of repairing an autorickshaw needs at least ₹30,000, depending on the model.

Asked why most autorickshaw drivers do not opt for full insurance coverage, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said: “I have been in the field since 1996. I have never seen a case where full insurance amount was reimbursed. Unlike the owners of cars and other vehicles, those having commercial vehicles do not get more than ₹3,000 from these companies. Why would anyone opt for full insurance coverage by praying a premium of ₹8,500 per year?” He added that only those who bought their autos recently would go for it, while the rest have third-party insurance only.

Besides, he said that one needs to go through many hoops to get their insurance claims settled. “Even if we have full insurance coverage, we cannot get it unless we have fitness certificates for the vehicles. And many do not have it,” he said.

Moreover, there are a few autorickshaw drivers like Balayya from YSR Colony whose documents were all lost in the flood. “I was not in Vijayawada when the floods came. When I returned, there was nothing left in my house,” he says. He has to spend ₹30,000 on repairs of his autorickshaw. “What about people like me?” he asked.

Javed, hailing from YSR Colony, has two autorickshaws and both lie damaged on the flyover close to the colony. One was bought in 2013 and another in 2019. “I need ₹60,000 to repair both vehicles which have third-party insurance coverage. The government says they will pay the insurance amount to cover the repair costs. But our insurance does not cover this aspect at all,” he said, adding that he would have to use his savings to get the vehicles repaired. “We all have not earned a pie since the past 14 days,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP had promised that they would give ₹15,000 to every auto driver after coming to power. “While this is yet to happen, this amount should be given to auto drivers at least in the two districts of NTR and Krishna. It will be helpful if we receive the money in lumpsum so that we can spend it where we deem fit,” he said.