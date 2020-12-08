Getting driving licence is now hassle free

Transport Department goes digital and offers online services

Getting a driving licence or a permit or a fitness certificate is now possible with a few clicks of the mouse at your desktop or through your smart phone.

Thanks to a revolutionary digital intervention of the AP Transport Department, 54 services can be utilised by users without visiting the office of the Regional Transport Offices. All that one has to do is log on to https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org, and click on the service they require.

For those who find it difficult to access online services, the 54 services are made available at the ward/village secretariats. A banner displaying the services of the Transport Department at the village/ward secretariats is put up at every ward/village secretariat.

The users have to go through a series of simple steps before they apply for a new driving licence or renew a driving licence. Beginning with seeding of Aadhar card with their driving licence, checking the availability of DL/Learning License and finally applying for DL/LLR, all these steps are simple and can be done from their workplace or home.

“We have been providing the benefits of online registration or application of learning/driving licence for some years, and have now made it more easy for any one even outside the State to apply for renewal of driving licence. They do not have to come to our offices for any thing. The Transport Department has moved to a transparent and efficient service delivery system,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner, Guntur, E. Meera Prasad.

Except for transport licence, applicants for the non-transport licences, under the age of 50 years do not require a medical certificate. However, those applicants who are over 50 years of age must produce a medical certificate.

All applicants for Transport Vehicle Licence must produce a medical certificate, irrespective of their age.

Computerised test

After the slot taking, an LLR test is fixed, applicants have to appear for a computerised LLR test regarding basic traffic signs and driver’s responsibilities.

Licence to drive a Non-Transport Vehicle is valid for 20 years from the date of issue or until the holder attains the age of 50 years, whichever is earlier. After that, the licence is renewed every five years. Transport Vehicle Licence is valid for a period of three years from the date of issue or renewal.