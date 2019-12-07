Getting certification for differently-abled persons to be made easier

The government is planning to disburse disability certificates from the headquarters of all the constituencies starting mid-December.

Assistant Director of Differently Abled Welfare Department K. Bhaskar Reddy told The Hindu that the certificates were earlier given only at divisional-level or district-level hospitals. “In our district, the certificates were given in Kurnool, Nandyal and Adoni. This created a problem for people in remote areas, as these hospitals were out of their reach,” he added.

Earlier there were no proper hospitals at constituency level in rural areas. “However, as medical infrastructure developed, there are now well-maintained government hospitals in the constituencies which can issue the certificates,” he said.

According to him, over 84,000 people were given disability certificates in the district. He expected a 20% rise in the number as the certification process becomes more accessible.

Eligibility

According to authorities, after a differently-abled person gets a check-up at the hospital, it confirms the percentage of disability. “Anyone with 40% or more disability is eligible for all the government schemes,” Mr. Reddy added.

After the examination, a certificate is generated through a software called Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM). Persons with this certificate would be eligible for all the government schemes, including pensions.

“The software came into usage in 2009, and it makes sure that there is no duplication of certificates,” Mr. Reddy added.

Officials said the government was planning to further decentralise the certification process and make it available at every Primary Healthcare Centre.