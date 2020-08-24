Andhra Pradesh

Get-well wishes pour in for SPB

Members of the Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi praying for the speedy recovery of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Members of the Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi praying for the speedy recovery of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in Tirupati on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

Overwhelming support poured in for the ailing playback singer, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, on Sunday when Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi members conducted group prayers in the heart of the city.

The samithi’s founder president, Sakam Nagaraja, conducted the programme in recognition of the ace singer’s contribution to Telugu literature and his mellifluous melodies rendered in the language for over half a century. “SPB brought several facets of the language to light though his stage programmes, apart from creating love for the language in the present generation,” Mr. Nagaraja hailed.

The body’s president Nadendla Srimannarayana, executive members B. Ramachandra Reddy, Vaka Prasad and M. Chandra Reddy sang ‘Koluko Balu - Paatanu eluko Balu’, praying in front of Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple and wishing for his speedy recovery.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 12:18:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/get-well-wishes-pour-in-for-spb/article32424734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story