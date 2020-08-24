Get-well wishes pour in for SPB

Overwhelming support poured in for the ailing playback singer, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, on Sunday when Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi members conducted group prayers in the heart of the city.

The samithi’s founder president, Sakam Nagaraja, conducted the programme in recognition of the ace singer’s contribution to Telugu literature and his mellifluous melodies rendered in the language for over half a century. “SPB brought several facets of the language to light though his stage programmes, apart from creating love for the language in the present generation,” Mr. Nagaraja hailed.

The body’s president Nadendla Srimannarayana, executive members B. Ramachandra Reddy, Vaka Prasad and M. Chandra Reddy sang ‘Koluko Balu - Paatanu eluko Balu’, praying in front of Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple and wishing for his speedy recovery.