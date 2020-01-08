Get set for ‘Gudi sambaralu’

Andhra Pradesh State Department of Archaeology and Museums, in collaboration with Parampara Foundation, an NGO, will organise ‘Gudi sambaralu’ at the historic Kondapalli Fort on Thursday.

Announcing this at a press conference on Wednesday, Vani Mohan, Commissioner, Archaeology and Museums, said the idea was to propagate the rich history and heritage of the local culture and educate the public about the historical significance of the place.

Leela Samson and Spandana Dance company would present Hari-Hara Bharatanatyam at a function aptly christened as ‘Anubhava an experience’.

Dance show

The programme would start at 6 p.m. with a projection mapping show on the walls of the ancient fort and would be followed by the dance performance by the troupe, said Ms. Vani Mohan.

What initially started from the temples in and around Hyderabad, ‘Gudi sambaraalu’ today spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The objective of the festival is to bring back the forgotten performing art forms indigenous to local communities into the spotlight. ‘Gudi sambaraalu’ brings art and art-lovers together.

The department’s Deputy Director Mallikarjun Rao, Assistant Director Swamy Naik and Srinagi and Anandi from Parampara Foundation were present.