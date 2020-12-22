Get ready for vaccination drive, Collector tells staff

‘Necessary steps will be taken for vaccine storage’

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar has ordered the district machinery to gear up for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Addressing the district task force meeting on the vaccination, the Collector said that training programmes were conducted according to the module, the crew was provided by the government to participate in the vaccination programme from the district level to the every village of the district.

All the branches at the district level have to perform a workshop specifically on the vaccination programme. He asked government and private medical colleges to be partners in the training programmes. He said hundred percent recorded in the programme --15,023 medical staff serving in the 190 government hospitals in the district -- in the first stage.

He asked the budget to be allocated to the staff to be in reserve like election duty. The cold chain management has taken all the steps to ensure that vaccination storage was perfect.

Second phase

In the second phase, the police home guard, Armed Forces and staff of the Jail Department, and volunteers would provide immediate information to register the details of the vaccination programme. Everyone would be vaccinated in coming days. But to clear doubts, staff should take door- to- door campaign, he said.