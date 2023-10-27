Get ready for ‘Kurukshetra Yuddham’, Nara Bhuvaneswari tells TDP cadres

October 27, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on October 27 exhorted the party cadres to brace for the ensuing general elections, which she dubbed as ‘Kurukshetra Yuddham’.

As part of her ongoing ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should triumph) yatra, Ms. Bhuvaneswari visited the bereaved family members of the party sympathisers who had reportedly died of shock on hearing Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

Addressing the public on the sidelines of the yatra, she wondered if the government had jailed her husband for developing the Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh, which had remained financially and emotionally wounded in the aftermath of the unscientific bifurcation.

“He is in jail for 49 days, but neither the investigating agency nor the State government has been able to provide a single evidence proving his link in the case. Having lost the people’s confidence, the ruling party (YSRCP) is resorting to vendetta politics and is hence framing Mr. Naidu under false charges,” she said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari appealed to the people to strengthen the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance in the 2024 elections to restore justice to the beleaguered State and for the welfare of its citizens.