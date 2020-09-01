Get cracking on SDCs, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the progress made on skill development colleges, at his camp office on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

01 September 2020 23:59 IST

State in talks with top companies to set up lab infra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the work on setting up of 30 Skill Development Centres (SDCs), covering all Parliamentary constituencies in the State, and ensure quality in the construction works.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the SDCs would play an important role in providing high quality skilled workforce and contribute towards development of the industry.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials informed him that land had been identified for setting up of the proposed skill colleges at 20 places and that search for suitable land was on for the remaining colleges. They said a curriculum of 160 courses have been designed and they was divided into categories of ‘finishing skills’ and ‘alternative employment courses’. Of them, 127 were grouped as ‘Finishing skills’ and the remaining 35 as ‘Alternative employment’ courses.

To impart these courses, the government has partnered with four international institutes — Singapore Polytechnic, Van Hall Larenstein (University of Applied Studies), GIZ and Department for International Development. The State officials are also in talks with companies like Dell, Tata, HP, IBM, Biocon and 35 other firms for an MoU to set up the lab infrastructure at the skill centers.

Linking

Mr. Jagan wanted the linking of these skill development centres with the top companies in the industry to be a continuous process and asked the officials to ensure that the training programmes were designed based on the requirements of the industry. Asking them to speed up the exercise of identifying the lands for construction of the remaining colleges, he also wanted them to include technical courses related to agriculture besides imparting training to youth in high-end construction projects.

Minister for IT and Skill Development Mekapati Gautham Reddy, Special Chief Secretary G. Anantharamu, Managing Director, APSSDC, Arja Srikanth, APSSDC Chairman Ch. Madhusudhan Reddy and other officials participated in the review meeting.