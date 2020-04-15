Get complete medical history of those tested positive: special officer

B. Rajasekhar, Special Officer and Secretary, Department of School Education, has asked the medical personnel to get the complete medical history of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 saying that this will help prevent the spread of the virus.

Addressing a review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajasekhar said that there was a high chance of virus contact in the age group of 20-50 years and asked the young men and women to stay safe at their homes.

'Testing speeded up'

He also said that the scale of testing was speeded up and on Wednesday, 1,239 tests were conducted at Guntur Medical College virology lab.

The senior officer directed the district administration to stick to the protocol of quarantine for 28 days divided into two spells of 14 days each.

Meanwhile, the district recorded eight new cases on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 116 in the district. So far, 3,387 samples were tested out of which 1,632 turned to be negative.

While 340 persons are in home quarantine, 1,666 are in quarantine facilities at 23 centres.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that facilities at quarantine centres were good and asked the family members of those who have been shifted to isolation centres to feel safe.