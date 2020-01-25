Get Central funding for Tertiary Cancer Centre at KGH, MP urged

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar on Saturday met MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and urged his intervention to get funding for the Tertiary Cancer Centre at KGH, which is already in the pipeline from the Central Government.

He also requested the MP to pursue the PSUs to complete their funding towards the CSR block which is being constructed in KGH under Corporate Social Responsibility.

K.S. Varaprasad, Director of VIMS, and S.N.R. Naveen, Assistant Professor of Medicine, accompanied Dr. Sudhakar.