Germany returnee tests positive in Chittoor district

Samples sent to Pune to confirm whether it is a new strain

A suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus in Chittoor on Monday prompted the medical and health officials to send the sample to National Institute of Virology in Pune for further investigations.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Penchalaiah told The Hindu that as of now, as many as 67 people who arrived in Chittoor district from Europe had been traced, and tests were conducted.

“Except from one, all others samples tested negative for the virus. We have sent the sample to the lab in Pune for confirmation, whether is a new strain of the virus,” the DMHO said.

The youth whose sample was sent to Pune said that he had recently returned from Germany. “Though I tested positive for the virus, I am asymptomatic. I do not feel any inconvenience,” he said.

21 cases in a day

The cumulative tally in the district stood at 8,6325 on Monday, with 248 active cases and 844 deaths.

Only 21 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the recent weeks.