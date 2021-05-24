German Hangers will be set up at all govt. hospitals: Collector

GUNTUR

Officials told to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Monday inspected a German Hanger facility set up at Agricultural Market Yard in Tenali and said the district administration was gearing up to set up similar facilities at GGH, Guntur, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Guntur, and Area Hospitals at Tenali and Narsaraopet.

“The district administration is scaling up facilities to ensure that lives of people are saved. We have 9,000 beds available in both government and private hospitals. Now, we are focussing on triaging, which can ensure beds are available to only serious cases. These German Hangers will be used in multiple ways, including triaging, step down ICUs and equipped with oxygen concentrators. We have also completed electrification and maintenance works,” Mr. Yadav said,

He asked officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and said that those hospitals with a bed capacity of 50 or more should have generators.

Hospitals warned

Mr. Yadav said that the district administration would take stringent action against hospitals charging exorbitant amounts from patients, and added that action had been initiated against some hospitals. For instance, a hospital in Mangalagiri had drawn money from Aarogyasri Trust from a patient (non-Aarogyasri) discharged from hospital and a show-cause notice has been given on him.

Sub Collector, Tenali, Mayura Ashok was present.