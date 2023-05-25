HamberMenu
German envoy seeks proposals from A.P. for collaboration in medical research

Health Minister urges Michaela Küchler to facilitate State students to pursue nursing courses in Germany

May 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Küchler interacting with Health Minister Vidadala Rajini at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Küchler interacting with Health Minister Vidadala Rajini at Mangalagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Küchler expressed willingness to work with Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department in the areas of student exchange programmes and research in medicine.

According to a release by the Health Department, Ms. Michaela visited its headquarters at Mangalagiri and held discussions with the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Thursday.

She said that Germany is looking forward to working with the A.P. government and asked the Health Department to come up with proposals.

Ms. Rajini asked the envoy to make investments in the AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam so that both governments could benefit. She said the zone is at the forefront in manufacturing medical equipment.

Ms. Rajini said that nursing graduates and aspirants from A.P. prefer to pursue courses in Germany and the government is planning to teach them the German language. She asked the envoy to extend support to the aspirants in learning the language besides issuing them visas without the need for approaching agents.

