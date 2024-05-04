ADVERTISEMENT

German delegates visit SPMVV, discuss collaboration opportunities

May 04, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellors D. Bharathi (SPMVV) and R.V. Kumar (SVIMS University) with the delegates from various German universities during their recent visit to the SPMVV campus in Tirupati.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) is focusing on collaborating with foreign universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of delegates from the University of Magdeburg, Heidelberg University, University of Cologne and Freie Universitat, Germany, visited the SPMVV campus recently under the ‘Universities-Indo-German S&T Cooperation’ event at the behest of Dr. Ramanuj Banerjee, Science Counsellor, Embassy of India in Germany.

Ing Jens Strackeljan, Rector of Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Susanne Schmidt, Vice-Rector for Studies and Teaching and Deans, and other directors and heads of the German institutions participated in the discussions along with SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi and NIT Meghalaya Director Pinakeswar Mahanta, among others.

Mr. Bharathi highlighted the exceptional scope of academics and research at SPMVV and sought cooperation on student mobility, joint research initiatives, dual/double degree programs and faculty exchange programmes. The delegates pledged support for deeper engagement and partnership between German varsities and Indian institutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US