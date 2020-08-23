German bank to aid energy-efficiency measures in State

Focus to be on MSME and agriculture sectors

German development bank KfW has agreed to support the promotion of low carbon technologies and energy-efficiency measures in various sectors in the State, especially in MSMEs and agriculture.

In a conference call with Energy Secretary N. Srikant, KfW officials responded positively to a request to help the State in scaling up energy-efficiency initiatives as part of the larger goal to provide quality and sustainable energy to the domestic and industrial sectors. Mr. Srikant said the State was implementing certain energy efficiency and conservation programmes with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

KfW executives complimented the A.P. government for promoting energy efficiency in rural water supply, MSMEs, domestic and agriculture sectors.

They observed that KfW and the A.P. government shared a common objective of judicious use of electricity and promotion of energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Technical support

Meanwhile, the Energy Department also requested the German development agency GIZ to extend technical support in the area of energy research, development and training.Mr. Srikant said the State offers a huge potential for adoption of new energy-efficient technologies in energy-intensive industries and agriculture.

The government was focusing on long-term energy security and was committed to supplying quality and interruption-free power to the consumers, said Mr. Srikant.Besides, emphasis had been laid on creating 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity in addition to the existing 7,500 MW.