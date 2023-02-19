ADVERTISEMENT

German agency to map energy efficiency measures in Andhra Pradesh

February 19, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The initiative comes as part of a programme jointly commissioned by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the agency

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) has come forward to map the energy efficiency measures in Andhra Pradesh as part of the programme, Energy Efficiency in Industry and Data, jointly commissioned by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power and GIZ recently.

It is aimed at promoting energy efficiency in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), mainly in paper and steel manufacturing, and organising knowledge sharing activities for relevant stakeholders.

A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said in a press release that the GIZ had entrusted the task to the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and it came as a shot in the arm for the SECM, which successfully implemented some pilot projects in the industries sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PwC senior consultant Prabhat Sharma held deliberations in this regard with the officials concerned of the Energy Department in Vijayawada a few days ago.

SECM target

The GIZ initiative came at a time when the SECM was about to propose ‘Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy’ to the State government in order to save around 16,875 Million Units (25.6%) worth ₹11,779 crore out of the total annual energy demand of around 65,830 MU, by reducing carbon emissions to the tune of around 14.34 million tonnes.

While thanking the GIZ for its gesture, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said the State government was keen on encouraging energy efficiency and energy conservation activities in a big way to reduce energy intensity on the economy and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment.

He pointed out that Union Power Minister R.K. Singh had written a letter to all the States to follow the best practices adopted by the SECM.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US