German agency to map energy efficiency measures in Andhra Pradesh

February 19, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) has come forward to map the energy efficiency measures in Andhra Pradesh as part of the programme, Energy Efficiency in Industry and Data, jointly commissioned by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power and GIZ recently.

It is aimed at promoting energy efficiency in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), mainly in paper and steel manufacturing, and organising knowledge sharing activities for relevant stakeholders.

A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said in a press release that the GIZ had entrusted the task to the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and it came as a shot in the arm for the SECM, which successfully implemented some pilot projects in the industries sector.

PwC senior consultant Prabhat Sharma held deliberations in this regard with the officials concerned of the Energy Department in Vijayawada a few days ago.

SECM target

The GIZ initiative came at a time when the SECM was about to propose ‘Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy’ to the State government in order to save around 16,875 Million Units (25.6%) worth ₹11,779 crore out of the total annual energy demand of around 65,830 MU, by reducing carbon emissions to the tune of around 14.34 million tonnes.

While thanking the GIZ for its gesture, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said the State government was keen on encouraging energy efficiency and energy conservation activities in a big way to reduce energy intensity on the economy and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment.

He pointed out that Union Power Minister R.K. Singh had written a letter to all the States to follow the best practices adopted by the SECM.