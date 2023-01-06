ADVERTISEMENT

Geriatric ward inaugurated at Ruia hospital in Tirupati

January 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ward has 30 beds, 20 earmarked for men and 10 for women

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

A geriatric ward, comprising 30 beds(20 for men and 10 for women), was inaugurated at SV Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital by the retired principal of Sri Venkateswara Medical College, M.S. Sridhar, in Tirupati on Friday.

The Department of General Medicine at the hospital has been organising separate out patient clinics for the geriatric population since 2010. With the patient footfall touching 60-80 per day, the department also conducted international and south zone conference on ‘Ageing and Health Congress’ in 2012 and 2017 respectively. The department has faculty with fellowships and specialty training in geriatric care programme.

Mr. Sridhar told the departmental head, T. Muneeswara Reddy, on the importance of extending services to the aged and on the need for improving the infrastructure by making it a 100-bed facility.

The department is also extending service to ‘Karunadhamam’, a 40-bed old-age home run by the TTD as an outreach programme.

