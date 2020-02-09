Genuine persons being denied ration cards, alleges Kanna

The YSRCP government is denying ration cards to genuine persons to lessen its financial burden on the distribution of essential commodities, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has alleged .

Seven lakh ration cards had so far been removed in the State, Mr. Lakshminarayana told the media here on Sunday.

The BJP leader was here to to gear up the party cadre for the ensuing local body elections.

The regional parties such as the TDP and the YSRCP would continue to do injustice to the people with their wrong policies, he said, and urged the people to choose the BJP, which, he claimed, had a clean track record.

He said that the “anti-people” policies of the State government would be highlighted during the local body elections.

Tie-up with JSP

“We have a political tie-up with the JSP. We will face the elections together. Allocation of seats is yet to be discussed,” he added.

Mr. Lakshminarayana urged the party workers to create awareness on the benefits of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as they were aimed to preventing illegal entry of people into the country. They would not do any harm to the citizens of India, he added.

“The opposition parties have been spreading canards over the historic decisions of the Central government. It is time to clear the doubts of the people and expose the opposition parties,” he said.