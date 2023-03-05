ADVERTISEMENT

Generic medicines are affordable, offer same benefits as branded ones, says IRCS chairman

March 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

IRCS chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao addressing a gathering on the benefits of generic medicines, during an awareness programme in Srikakulam on Sunday..

Srikakulam district chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) P. Jaganmohana Rao on Sunday urged patients to buy generic medicines available at affordable prices at Jana Aushadi store, located at IRCS office near Gandhi Park.

On the successful completion of the fifth year of the store, IRCS organised a medical camp in Srikakulam to spread awareness among the public on the benefits of the drugs. He said the Centre also wanted establishment of such units across the country to benefit the poor.

“Generic medicines work in the same way as branded ones and provide all clinical benefits,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US