Generation global programme launched for students in A.P. and Tamil Nadu

London-based Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Canadian NGO Children Believe have jointly launched a ‘Generation Global Programme’ for schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, at the Zilla Parishad High School at Ragimanupenta in Bangarupalem mandal, 25 km from here, on Thursday.

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Director Lucy Hayter, who launched the programme, said that the initiative was aimed at transforming the mindset of school and college students in the age group of 13 to 17 years, and to make them ‘global citizens’.

She said Mahatma Gandhi was a great inspiration to students not only in India but also across the globe. “The Tony Blair Institute has embarked on this ambitious programme to help students think and interact with their counterparts across the globe through digital modes of communication,” said Ms. Lucy Hayter.

She said Ragimanupenta, located on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, was ideal for the launch of the programme. “The initiative will cover a maximum number of educational institutions in India in a phased manner,” she said.

Children Believe country director Nancy J. Anabel said that the NGO had been working in India for the last five decades, with targets including education of rural children, breaking a plethora of barriers, and fighting against social aberrations affecting the children such as child marriage, child labor, and dropouts.

Senior Civil Judge and district legal services authority secretary I. Karuna Kumar said this international platform would go a long way in transforming the young minds.

Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) organised the programme. More than 1,000 students from Bangarupalem and Palamaner mandals took part in the event. Representatives of the TBI programme from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were also present, along with the officials of the police, revenue, and education departments.